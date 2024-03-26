Nigeria Vs Mali: Finidi George Talks Tough Ahead Of Friendly

The interim head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has said he wants to defeat Mali in their second friendly of this international break.

Last Friday, the former Ajax winger took charge for the first time, as Nigeria beat rivals Ghana 2-1 in another friendly.

However, Finidi has to deal with absentees and injury to key players like Calvin Bassey and midfielder Frank Onyeka.

But Finidi is confident going into the game on Tuesday night.

“We cannot at this time be dwelling on the injuries and absences that we have to cope with.

“Our intention has always been to win these two matches and then look forward to the World Cup qualifiers in June.

“We are determined to keep up the momentum and sustain the winning mentality derived from beating the Black Stars,” he told nff.com.