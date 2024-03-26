Nekede Stands Still For Unique School’s Inter-House Sports

Unique Nursery, Primary and Secondary School Old Road Nekede shook the foundations of Umualum Nekede in Owerri West with their eventful biannual inter house sports today at Unique sports complex. The phenomenal sports activities included a range of track and field events, tyre dragging, hurdles, needle race blind plucking, parents race etc. The well-attended event was chaired by Chief Sam Egesi, a man of sustained pedigree. Answering questions from Journalists on the secret of the unprecedented success the school is recording in all departments, the capacity Proprietress of Unique Schools Lolo Obianuju Keyna Elezieanya said God, robust thinking, strategic planning and concise execution are her secrets. She went on to say that God’s constant mercy and grace has sustained the school uniquely besides having qualified, disciplined, prudent and diligent teachers.

At the end of the events, the Red house ably led by Aunty Mgbechi and the Principal, Mrs Chinasa Jude carried the day. Invited guests were entertained lavishly while vote of thanks and closing prayers was effectively handled by Aunty Chidinma, the Headmistress of the Primary Section.