A renowned Owerri based journalist and an astute lecturer, Dr Ngozi has lost her mum to the cold hands of death after a brief illness. Her mother, Deaconess Bernadette Nwaokeke until her death was an international business woman, a Philanthropist and a devout Christian of the Assemblies of God Church Nigeria.

Dr Duru calls on friends and well wishers to keep remembering the family in their prayers during this trying time of their lives.