YOUNNACHI FC Organizes U-17 Screening Tournament For Gothia Cup In Sweden

Poised to give young and talented Nigerians the opportunity to leave their dream as well as help them out of crime and many other social vices, a former international that operates a youth team known as YOUNNACHI FC has concluded plans with his partners for an Under 17 screening tournament.

With the vision to progress young talents, Henry Isaac Nwosu works with very passionate partners including; Ndubuisi Orji, Chike Onyeneke, Nonso Onyeneke and Franklin Osankwa .

The mini tournaments which will aid the chosen talents the chance to play as a team in a tournament in Sweden is slated for April 8, 2024 at the Police College, Ikega, Lagos State.

According to t5he organizers, the screening is to form a team for a tournament in Sweden in July .

The tournament is called Gothia cup, it is the biggest youth football tournament in the world with over 80,000 people at the Olympic stadium in Gothenburg.

So we are forming a team that will go there and participate in the tournament.

We are giving these kids opportunity to build their careers, get offers, to come out of crime and fraud.

The screening starts in Lagos Ikeja on the 8th of April …