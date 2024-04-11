NPFL Oriental Derby: Ex Iwuanyanwu Nat’l Players Exco Motivates Heartland Fc To Beat Enyimba

..Promises Naira Rain for Win In Ab

The Executives of the Association of Ex-Iwuanyanwu National Players, World-Wide led by the President Mr Isaac Mbika on behalf of the entire members of the association has had a tete-a-tete with players of Heartland FC in a bid to show moral support as they try to steer clear out of the NPFL relegation zone.

The interactive session took place after the team’s training session on Monday 8th of April at the Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri.

The President of the association Mr Isaac Mbika in his own capacity made cash donations to the players after the teams pep talk.

In his address to the players, Mbika said;

“There is no difference between Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Heartland, Heartland is Iwuanyanwu, Iwuanyanwu is Heartland. The nomenclature is the same. It was only bearing different name at different intervals.

As former players of this club, the reason why we made remarkable success in our hay days was because of the level of commitment we had for the team.

In our time we derived pride in putting on Iwuanyanwu jersey and that alone was enough motivation to defeat any team. We were unstoppable, we were united on and off the field of play.

During match days, any player who messed up during the game on the field of play or who sabotaged the team efforts by not measuring up, fellow players will pay him a visit at night for drilling in his room.

As a team, you can motivate each other, you can do it, you can fight relegation. Winning 5 straight matches can do the magic for you. You can begin with winning the match with Eyimba fc.

Infact i assure you that if you win Enyimba fc this weekend, the association of Ex-Iwuanyanwu Nat’l World-wide will rain Naira on you as motivation measures.

Heartland FC is a big team, you the players carry the hearts of Imolites and fans alike. So i urge you to go for wins. You can navigate this ship away from relegation zone.

Avoid womanizing and other bad vices because those things could contaminate you and then affect the rest of the team so stay focused .” Mbika concluded.

The Association secretary Mr Kalu Anokwute also added his voice to the fray. Anokwute told the players.

“From experience, i can tell you categorically that aside from the determination, another important characteristics you all need to succeed is the passion for the game.

Having passion for what you do can help you go far. Just play the game and forget about money negotiations and all others. Those things are distractions. Just play good football and money will find you eventually. You have the platform to shine, utilize the opportunity judiciously.” Anokwute told Heartland players.

The gaffer of the side coach Christian Obi thanked the association for finding time to come and motivate the team and he further endeared the players to listen to the voice of experience and wisdom as they do the needful.

In addendum, the captain of the side Nnaemeka Anyanwu also appreciated the presence and the advice of the association and also admitted that the team needed this motivation at this critical time. Anyanwu said that the team will respond adequately on the pitch when they face their oriental rival.

The Naze millionaires defeated the noisy Lagosian with an emphatic 3-1 win in their last NPFL encounter and will now look to battle Enyimba in their next Oriental Derby fixture in Aba.