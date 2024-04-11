Sad! Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Allegedly Dies In Boat Mishap

Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope has allegedly died of boat mishap.

Junior Pope, who shared a video on a boat on Wednesday morning, reportedly died in a boat accident.

The actor and three of his colleagues were coming back from a movie location when they fell into Anam River in Anambra State on Wednesday.

The President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas also confirmed Pope’s death.

He said “It is true, Junior Pope died today in Asaba in a boat accident.

“We have deposited his corpse in a mortuary in Asaba.

“Four other people were involved but their bodies are yet to be recovered”.