Imo Govt Set To Appoint Caretaker Committees In 27 LGAs

.List of Board Chairmen, Members Ready

By Okey Alozie

For Administrative convenience and free flow of governance in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodinma is said to be set to form Caretaker Committees to manage the affairs of the 27 LGAs in the State.

It was gathered that the Governor is going to appoint political loyalists to take charge for some months before he will finally conduct Local Government election in the State.

It is expected that after the swearing-in of the newly appointed Commissioners, the Governor will then unveil the list of Caretaker Committees of each Local Government Area.

The Governor as we further gathered will soon appoint Government Board members and their members. It is most likely that Decampees from the opposition parties will be compensated with Board appointments.

The Director of Administration and General Service (DAGS) in the LGAs have been incharge of Local Government Areas since the Sole Administrators were sacked more than 3 months ago.

A visit to 27 Local Government Areas showed that the DAGS have lived up to the expectation of Governor Hope Uzodinma and the Governor is very happy with their performance so far