 Mpam Community Leader, Ogbata Declared Eze-Elect

.Ikukundu, Others Express Gratitude

By Amaechi Chidinma

A renowned leader in Mpam Autonomous Community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State Chief L .C Ogbata has been declared the Eze-Elect of his Community.

This development was made known following the completion of the Eze selection and screening process by the constitution of Mpam Town Union.

According to a press statement credited to Chief Ikukundu Iyke Anyanwu on behalf of Chief L.C Ogbata’s Support Group , made available to newsmen , the selection process took place during the 2024 Easter statutory General Assembly of Mpam Autonomous Community, where the Aladimma Chairman of Umuaju, presented the report of the Eze selection and screening committee. This report was subsequently adopted as a working document and was immediately read to the general assembly by the Chief Scribe of Mpam, the Union General Secretary.

The screening committee was said to have disqualified one of the two aspirants, Nze Nwigwe, due to discrepancies in his submitted credentials. As a result, Chief L.C. Ogbata (Onuguotu II designate) was returned unopposed and declared Eze Elect, aligning with the expectations and strict compliance with the constitution of Mpam Town Union.

According to the statement the outcome of the selection process was not far-fetched from Chief L.C. Ogbata’s unquestionable leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to the welfare and progress of Mpam Autonomous Community. With the hope that his elevation to the esteemed position of Eze Elect will herald a new era of prosperity, unity, and cultural preservation of Mpam community.

Chief Ogbata’s support group seized the platform to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all members of Mpam Autonomous Community for their support and participation throughout the selection process.

Pouring encomium on members of Mpam Autonomy Community the statement revealed

”Your unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and the rule of law has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone”

In Furtherance to Chief L.C. Ogbata’s formal ascension to the throne, the group pledges to be steadfast in their resolve to work together towards

a brighter future for Mpam Autonomous Community under Chief Ogbata’s visionary Eze-ship with the notion that the victory belongs to all, with no victor , no vanquish, The Group enjoined all and sundry to come onboard join hands to give Mpam Community a new hope .

The Support Group also seized the opportunity to appreciate individuals , and organisations whose congratulatory messages have been trooping in to wish High Chief LC Ogbata, Eze Elect ( Onuguotu II) designate of Mpam ancient kingdom, a meritorious and peaceful reign.