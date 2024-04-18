 Mpam Community Leader, Ogbata Declared Eze-Elect

.Ikukundu, Others Express Gratitude

By Amaechi Chidinma

A renowned   leader  in Mpam Autonomous Community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State Chief L .C Ogbata has been declared the Eze-Elect of his Community.

This development was made known following the completion of the Eze selection and screening process by the constitution of Mpam Town Union.

According to a press statement  credited to Chief Ikukundu Iyke Anyanwu on behalf of Chief  L.C Ogbata’s  Support Group ,  made available to newsmen , the selection process took place  during the 2024  Easter statutory General Assembly  of Mpam Autonomous Community, where  the Aladimma Chairman of Umuaju, presented the report of the Eze selection and screening committee. This report was subsequently adopted as a working document and was immediately read to the general assembly by the Chief Scribe of Mpam, the Union General Secretary.

The screening  committee  was said to have disqualified one of the two aspirants, Nze Nwigwe, due to discrepancies in his submitted credentials. As a result, Chief L.C. Ogbata (Onuguotu II  designate)  was returned unopposed and declared Eze Elect, aligning with the expectations and strict compliance with the constitution of Mpam Town Union.

According to  the statement the  outcome of the selection process  was not far-fetched from  Chief L.C. Ogbata’s unquestionable leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to the welfare and progress of Mpam Autonomous Community.  With the hope that his  elevation to the esteemed position of Eze Elect  will herald  a new era of prosperity, unity, and cultural preservation of Mpam  community.

Chief Ogbata’s support group seized the platform to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all members of Mpam Autonomous Community for their support and participation throughout the selection process.

 Pouring encomium on members of Mpam Autonomy Community the statement revealed

 ”Your unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and the rule of law has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone”

In Furtherance  to Chief L.C. Ogbata’s formal ascension to the throne, the group pledges to be steadfast in their  resolve to work together towards

a brighter future for Mpam Autonomous Community under Chief Ogbata’s  visionary Eze-ship  with the notion that  the victory  belongs to all,  with  no victor  , no  vanquish,   The Group   enjoined all and sundry to come onboard join hands to give Mpam Community  a  new hope .

The Support Group also seized the  opportunity to   appreciate  individuals , and organisations whose  congratulatory messages  have been trooping in to wish High Chief LC Ogbata, Eze Elect ( Onuguotu II) designate of Mpam ancient kingdom, a meritorious and peaceful reign.

