Ohagwu Advocates  For TVET As Key To Tackling Unemployment in Nigeria

In a compelling seminar held recently at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (UNIZIK), Dr. Onyekachi Ohagwu, renowned for his expertise in Social Work, delivered a thought-provoking discourse on the pivotal role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in fostering entrepreneurship. The event, attended by students from the Department of Cooperative Economics and Management (CEM) at the Chike Okoli Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies UNIZIK, underscored the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s escalating unemployment through practical skills acquisition.

Speaking on the theme “TVET: A Catalyst for Entrepreneurship”, Dr. Ohagwu emphasized on the imperative for students to embrace TVET alongside their academic pursuits, advocating for a paradigm shift towards recognizing and harnessing the economic potential of technical and vocational skills. “By equipping themselves with these skills,” he asserted, “students can embark on entrepreneurial ventures upon graduation, augmenting traditional job-seeking endeavors with commercially viable enterprises.”

During the session, Dr. Ohagwu delineated various contemporary vocational skills essential for economic relevance in Nigeria, including confectionary (such as cake making), graphic design, agribusiness, makeup artistry, unisex hair salon management, welding, cosmetology (including cream and soap making), unisex fashion designing, and Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling installation.

The seminar also, provided a platform for interactive engagement, featuring a robust question and answer segment. Students voiced concerns regarding financial constraints hindering their participation in TVET programs. In response, Dr. Ohagwu commended existing governmental and non-governmental initiatives supporting TVET endeavors but urged for augmented efforts, particularly in facilitating access to financial aid for interested participants.

Dr. Ohagwu’s commitment extends beyond the seminar. He expressed intentions to intensify TVET awareness campaigns, his overarching goal is to catalyze a reduction in unemployment and poverty levels across Nigeria by empowering individuals with practical, income-generating skills.