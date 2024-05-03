Okenze Nkwoji Gives Out Daughter in Marriage

Umuchoko village, Egbelu Obube will be agog on April 4 when an accomplished businessman and community leader Okenze George Nkwoji will be giving out his only daughter and first born Iheoma Mariegold in marriage to Chidiebere Lucky.

According to information made available to CityStar Iheoma Mariegold is a graduate of Environmental Engineering from Federal University of Technology Owerri and her Masters degree from Canada.

Currently Iheoma is the Project Engineer of Canada Water Infrastructure, Quebec Region while her Heartthrob, Chidiebere Lucky is a graduate of Electrical/Electronics Engineering from Federal University of Technology Owerri and he is a software developer based in Malaysia.

Okenze Nkwoji is the Traditional Prime Minister of Egbelu Obube autonomous community in Owerri North Local Government Area in Imo State. He is also the publisher of the Moment Newspaper, Owerri while Mr and Mrs Uchechi Nwaekpe are from Ezimba Chukwu Umuenwe Abaaukwu autonomous community Amagba- Ikputu, Oboro Ikwuano Umuahia Local Government Area in Abia State.