Ezinne Yvonne  Iyobosa Amadi @60:

Prince Charles Amadi Set To Celebrate Wife May 4th

On Saturday 4th May all roads will lead to the country home of Prince Charles Amadi (Charlvon) in Eziama , Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state, as he Celebrate his wife , Ezinne Yvonne Gubemi Iyobosa Amadi @ 60.

The Imo stakeholder, Prince Amadi disclosed this while interacting with media Professionals over the weekend, he said the celebration tagged.

”Praise day” will be preceeded with a Church Service, followed by the reception proper on Saturday in his home, with respectable dignitaries expected to be in attendance.

Pouring encomium, Prince Amadi described his wife, as a peace maker, bridge builder, wife and mother who is very special to him, he hinted that she has been a pillar who has contributed positively to his success story.

In his words ” God has used my wife to direct and redirect me , my birthday was in February people were calling for me to celebrate , but I say no , I will celebrate my wife’s own ,the day will be a day to thank God” he expressed.

Prince Amadi seized the platform to give an abridged beginning of the journey so far, in their marriage, he hinted that they started as two love birds far back in 1990, Prince Amadi said.

“We started dating in 1990, we came to see my parents in 1991 , that time my parents has a small house , we slept in my mother’s small kitchen on a mat , she came from a middle class background , while I came from a poor home , but she was not discouraged , instead she kept encouraging me to build even if it is 2 rooms and we started building , three rooms structure, it is still standing till now”, he said.

On what attracted him, he said is her humility and prayer life which their children has also emulated , he reiterated that his wife is not carried away by material things he maintained that she been very supportive to him , he enjoined unmarried people not to be carried away by beauty but character

Ezinne Yvonne Gubemi Iyobosa Amadi , Golden mother hail from Edo and Delta States respectively , her Father is from Benin while her mother is from Itsekiri in Delta State , her marriage is blessed with six wonderful children , amongst whom is the Member Federal House of Representative for Mbaitoli /Ikeduru constituency , Hon. Akarachi Amadi.