Ex-Imo Dpty Speaker, Onyekanma Visits Flying Flamingoes

..Lauds Imo Player’s Exploits In The Team

Former Imo State House of Assembly Depty Speaker and member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, Rt Hon Okey Onyekanma “Okey is Okey” has congratulated the spirited and flying performance of Nigeria’s Female Under 17 team, The Flamingoes.

Rt Hon Onyekanma made the commendation during a surprise visit to the team in Abuja after their 6-0 demolition of Burkina Faso in the Dominican Republic FIFA U-17 Women World Cup qualifier decided in Abuja over the weekend.

Trumpeta learnt the former lawmaker who was excited by the presence of Imo state born players in the team especially the mesmerizing striker, Harmony Chidi who banged a hat trick on the night and hails from his state Constituency, Mbaitoli LGA.

He lauded the feet and wonderful performance of Imo indigenes in the team including the four players of Imo Striker Queens FC and Heartland Queens FC for maintaining the pride of Imo as a sports breeding ground.

The excited former lawmaker who also rewarded the players handsomely with financial reward urged them not to relent in their oars untill the FIFA World Cup ticket is gotten in the next hurdle promising to always support them in his own capacity.

The Flamingoes defeated Burkina Faso U-17 Female team 6-0 in Abuja on Saturday in the second leg of the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup Qualifier to move to the final round with a 7-1 aggregate score after the first leg ended 1-1 a fortnight ago in Ougadogou.

Nigeria will meet either Senagal or Liberia in the final round for a place in Dominican Republic later this year.