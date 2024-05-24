Ezinne Gladys Okereafor Goes Home Today 

.As Bennett,Chdinma, others Mourn

Today,May 24,2024, all roads will lead to Mbutu Okohia,Umuhu Autonomous Community, Ngor Okpala, Imo State as the Body of Late Ezinne Gladys Urebunwa Okereafor is led to rest.

According to a release signed by her First Son,Rev Ben Iheanyichukwu Okereafor,the body will leave Hossana Hospital, Airport Road,Umuowa by 8am.

The Body will then lie in state in her husband’s compound, after which it will proceed to St Barth’s Anglican Church Mbutu Okohia for the funeral service.

Interment follows in her Husband’s Compound.

Among those left to Mourn her include Hon Chidinma Okereafor,a known female Politcian cross Ngor Okpala and Imo State.

There is also the Son,Rev Ben, based in Porthacourt and First Daughter, Apollonia, a Nurse based in USA and others.

Chief Henry Ekpe,Co-Publisher of TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER and a native of the Community described late Ezinne Gladys as a virtuous Woman who impacted good upbringing in her Children, adding that the Community wil miss her disciplinarian nature which spanned across her immediate family.

” She was a disciplinarian and most importantly was close to God. May her soul rest in peace” Ekpe prayed.