Finally, Ugwu Hands Over Office To Dike As Imo PDP Chairman

The State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Imo State chapter, Sir Chidi Dike, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, accessed and inspected the Chairman’s office for the first time since resuming duties in April.

The office had been locked for over one month by the former Chairman, Chief. Charles Ugwu.

On Wednesday, the former Chairman finally sent his Personal Assistant, Mr. Brent Akomas, to unlock and hand over the office and this was observed by members of the Caretaker Committee, including the State Secretary, Hon. Ugorji Onuegbu. The DSS and other security agencies were also present during the handover.

However, on inspection, it was observed that items such as office furniture (upholsteries), an air conditioner, giant photocopying machines, and a few others were missing from the office.

Akomas could not offer any explanation about the whereabouts of the missing items.

Recall that the Caretaker Committee had earlier raised alarm over the looting of office properties at the Secretariat allegedly by the outgone occupants, and the discoveries at the former Chairman’s office in the presence of his aide and security operatives at the first time of unlocking it since he left his position, adds more weight to these claims.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman, Sir Chidi Dike, thanked Akomas for eventually coming to open the office, even though, according to him, it should have been done much earlier.

The Chairman, who expressed surprise at the delay in handing over the office keys said that as a responsible and law-abiding citizen, he had not taken laws into his own hands, instead remaining patient while following due process.

He said Ugwu was still in possession of official vehicles of the party, illegally, including a Toyota SUV, Hiace Bus, etc.

Reacting to this development, the State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Carl Nwokoma, advised the outgone executive led by Chief Ugwu, to tow the part of honour and return all the looted properties of the party, to avoid being embarrassed and/or arrested.