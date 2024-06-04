Kanu Splashes N2m Cash Reward On People’s Elephant after Rivers UTD Thumping

.. Highlights Importance of Retaining Title

Enyimba FC Chairman, Kanu Papilo Nwankwo “FIFA Ambassador” has rewarded players and officials of the People’s Elephant’ for their relentless effort.

In a thrilling NPFL match day 34 encounter on Sunday at the Enyimba Int’l FC, the Aba giants with a brace each from League top scorer, Chijioke Obaoma and Akanni Elijah secured a resounding victorious over Rivers United.

In response to teams resilience to defend their league title, the legendary FIFA Ambassador was over the moon with joy. To celebrate the win, Kanu decided to show his appreciation to the players and officials in a grand way.

As the team gathered in the dressing room, Kanu surprised everyone by announcing that he would be giving out a whopping sum of 2 million Naira to be shared among the players and officials.

Kanu, known for his philanthropic efforts, wanted to recognize the hard work and dedication of the team. He believes that the cash gift will serve as a motivation for the team to continue performing well in future matches.

The Enyimba Boss also went on to highlight the importance of winning the league and also emphasizing his confidence in the team

“We have the quality to win the league!” Kanu exclaimed. “This team has immense talent and potential, and I have no doubt that we will lift the trophy at the end of the season.

With four games to go, I charge you all to stay focused and determined. Let’s go all out and win the league! We can do it!

The players and officials were thrilled and grateful for Kanu’s kind gesture, and they thanked him for his support. With this win and Kanu’s encouragement, the team is looking forward to their next match, ready to take on new challenges and make their mark in the league.

Kanu’s gesture is a testament to his commitment to the development of football in Nigeria and his desire to see the sport grow in the country. His generosity and belief in the team have left a lasting impression on the players, and they will undoubtedly continue to make him proud in the future.