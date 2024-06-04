Sports Commission & Ministry of Sports, Education To Organize Maiden Imo Tertiary Games

..Programme Will Raise Future Stars – Prince Ogbonna

The Imo State Sports Commission in alliance with the Ministry of Sports and Education will soon hold the states maiden ‘Tertiary Games’.

Disclosing this sports developmental programme to the Commission’s Media, the Imo State Sports Commission Boss, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” said the Commission has entered into a symbiotic relationship with the State’s Sports Ministry and that of Education with the view of revamping Sports Collegiates as it used to be.

According to Prince Ogbonna who was also a product of school sports, he noted that the games which will see all the Tertiary Institutions in Imo, both Federal and State owned compete for honours in various selected sports will not only unearth special talents but also go a long way to help curb youth restiveness, cultism, abuse of hard drugs among other social vices in and around our campuses.

He disclosed that he and the Sports Commissioner, Hon Obinna Everistus Onyeocha “Onowu” and that of Education Ministry, Prof Greg Nwadike have discussed extensively adding that plans are underway for the games to take off soon.

“When you cast back your mind at the late 70’s, 80’s and 90’s you would agree with me that we had lots of students measure in several sports and later become influential for their families and the society at large.

“At that time special attention was given to very talented athletes which produced the likes of Dr Patrick Ekeji now Chief of Staff to the Governor, Myself, Kanu Nwankwo, Mobi Oparaku, Sylvester Oparanozie “Bahama”, Ezinwa Brothers in 100 & 200 meters, Mary Onyeali, Chioma Ajunwa, Charity Opara to mention but a few.

“We want to bring back those days and creat a platform for the youths to be useful and express their God’s given talent and that’s the whole essence of the Shared Prosperity 3R mantra of His Excellency which is diversified particularly in sports sector.

“We want to see starting with the tertiary Institutions, our young men and women compete favourably in healthy environment to foster peace and harmony as well as creat opportunities for greatness and produce professional athletes.

“The programme is indeed multi dimensional as it would also help our coaches in the School Sports and the Sports Commission to fish out hidden talents that would broaden the scope of our athletes while preparing for major national and international Competitions.

“We are not of course going to rest with just the Tertiary Games, as we also have in our pull of plans, the Imo State Secondary School Sports Festival and the Primary School Games coming soon to also ensure that our grassroots programme is not just vibrant but very productive.

Some of the games expected to competed for include; Football, Basketball, Handball, Volleyball, Tennis, Table Tennis and Athletics among others.