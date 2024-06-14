Obinze Community in Owerri West Holds Reception/Thanksgiving For Amb Ogbonna

..Thanks Uzodimma for Reappointing Him As Sports Commission Chairman

All roads will on Sunday June 16, 2024 lead to Obinze Central School Field as Friends of Ambassador Ogbonna and the entire Obinze Community in Owerri West LGA organizes a heart warming and appreciation Reception/Thanksgiving Ceremony for their very beloved illustrious Son, Hon Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador”.

They will also use the auspicious occasion to immensely thank and appreciate the Governor for finding their son worthy for appointment especially in for a return in his second term.

The occasion which will attract top government dignitaries including His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo state, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma “Onwa Oyoko” as the Distinguished Special Guest of honour will also have The President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo World Wode, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu “Aha Eji Agamba” as the Distinguished Chairman of the event.

Speaking to Trumpeta on the up coming special event, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Chief Engr Dr Martin Uzoegwu and the Committee’s Publicity Chairman, Hon James C Achogbuo disclosed that other guests expected to grace the auspicious event include; Rt Hon Kanayo O Onyemaechi, Majority Leader IMHA and Member Representing Owerri West LGA, Hon Obinna Evarestus Onyeocha “Onowu”, Commissioner for Sports & Youth Development, Chief Victor Muruako, Chairman Fiscal Responsibility Commission while Chief Host is, Hon Pastor Dr Nwankwo Victor, SOLAD Owerri West LGA.

Royal Fathers of the day include; HRH Eze Dr Lucky I Okoro, Chairman Owerri West Council of Ndi Eze, HRH Eze G I Ejimogu, Anunu I of Umuanunu and HRH Eze A C Enyinnaya, Nze Ukwu I of Obinze among many other distinguished and illustrious sons, daughters of Obinze, friends and well wishes across the LGA, State, the Nation and around the globe.

THE PROFILE OF HON. SIR PRINCE E.O. OGBONNA (AMBASSADOR), KSC.

Hon. Sir Prince E.O. Ogbonna was born to the amiable family of Alphonsus Obiyo Ogbonna of Umunebo Ubokwu Obinze in Owerri West Lga of Imo State.

Upon his graduation from school, he traveled to Italy to make a living through Soccer and eventually succeeded and made a career in football.

Consequent upon his coruscating performance in the art of Soccer, he got registered and played with the underlisted Italian Club sides and splendidly proved himself beyond measure and beyond expression in those clubs herein under listed;

A. CATARNYA F.C

B. FRUSTENONE F.C

C. BRACIA F.C.

Hon. Sir Prince E.O. Ogbonna’s penchant for charity found eloquent expression in the charity oriented foundation he established with registered name “PODEF” Prince Ogbonna Development Empowerment Foundation.

The synopsis of the Foundation anchored on support to charity, enhancements of human capacity building and religious assistance to humanity.

Through the instrumentality of PODEF since it’s inception about about Twenty years ago, Prince E.O. Ogbonna has empowered and given meaningful employment to more than five thousand indigent Nigerians, youths, and job seekers, there by assisting the government of Imo State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria in their fight against poverty and unemployment, both in the State and the Country respectively.

RELIGIOUS STATUS

Hon. Prince E.O. Ogbonna is a man of great spiritual spirituality and has consistently contributed immensely to Christianity, by way of financial/material support to Churches of various denominations;

the conglomeration of his goodness and support to the things of God, propelled the Anglican Communion of Nigeria, to initiate him into her highly venerated Order of Knight of St. Christopher (KSC) and has equally received legion of awards from different Christian Churches both within and outside the confines of Nigeria.

BUSINESS STATUS

Hon. Sir Prince E.O. Ogbonna is an International business matador, with enviable/coruscating business credentials. He has to his credit, chains of business outfits domiciled both in Nigeria and Overseas. These business establishments have given employment to more than two thousand people globally. Some of his business outfits are as follows,

A. PRINCE OGBONNA AND SONS NIG. LTD. DEALERS IN AUTOMOBILE SPARE PARTS.

B. LUMMY MOTORS NIG. LTD.

C. ONYEWUCHI OGBONNA ENTERPRISES. IMPORTER AND EXPORTER OF GENERAL GOODS.

D. ELVID INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE BASED IN LAGOS.

E. PRINCE ONYEWUCHI INVESTMENT NIG. LTD.

HONOURS AND APPOINTMENTS.

With credence to Hon. Prince E.O. Ogbonna positive contributions to Sports development in Nigeria, the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) made him the Ambassador of the Sports body in the entire South-East.

Other Sports Awards in his kitty are,

A. Patron of Imo All Stars

B. Patron of Association of Ex-Footballers

C. Patron Imo Legend F.C.

D. Patron Association of Imo Ex- International players

E. Patron Imo State Association of Ex- Sports men and women.

Furthermore, our ebullient, indefatigable, capacity studded/vision driven governor of Imo State Distn. Sen. Hope Uzodinma C.O.N, in his quest to lift Sports to the next level in the State, graciously appointed our same son Hon. Prince E.O. Ogbonna as the Chairman Imo Sports Commission, the position we are celebrating today.

Permit me finally to appreciate and celebrate our beloved son in whom we are well pleased,

an impeccable man of impeccable character,

a man of legendary pedigree,

a great political thinker,

a man whose conscience is sealed in the womb of honesty and transparency,

the political Cicero of our time,

a man of uncommon and unmatchable erudition,

a business colossus,

a repository of public trust,

a signature of excellence in the art of quality service delivery,

a black man of European peculiarities,

a Sports Administrator par excellence,

a man of coruscating academic credentials,

a great Community builder,

a colossal asset to Owerri West Lga and a divine gift to humanity.

Hon. Prince E.O. Ogbonna is happily married to his heartthrob Lady Grace Ugochi Ogbonna and the Holy matrimonial union is blessed with five beautiful children (Three boys and Two girls) to the glory of God.