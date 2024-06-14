RT. HON. OBINNA EGU MAKES CASE FOR IHITTE/UMUKABIA/UMUNEKE ROAD

James Emeahu

At the floor of the hallowed chambers of the Imo State House of Assembly, the Member Representing Ngor Okpala State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Obinna Egu, Ph.D, has called the attention of the Imo State government to the dilapidated road of Ihitte/Umukabia/ Umuneke in Ngor Okpala LGA.

During House Plenary on Thursday, 13th June 2024, the Lawmaker Presented before the House, a Motion, Urging the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, CON, to direct the Imo State Ministry of works to carry out palliative works on the failed sections of the Said road before the rainy season sets in fully.

While Presenting the Motion, Rt. Hon. Egu noted that the road has become almost impassable for commuters and road users to travel on due its state of disrepair, especially whenever it rains. Egu continued by saying that the road has caused untold hardship and sufferings as residents of that area who are predominantly farmers and Local government workers now find it difficult to ply on that road to convey their farm produce to the market nor to report to work in their various offices at the Ngor Okpala council headquarters.

Rt. Hon. Egu noted further that palliative works, when done on that road will ameliorate sufferings of the people and boost business and other economic activities in that area.

The Lawmaker emphasized on the importance of that road and appealed to his Honourable colleagues to lend their voices in support of the motion to see the light of the day.

The motion which was seconded by the Member For Nkwerre State Constituency, Hon. Barr. Chisom Ojukwu was also endorsed in the separate remarks of Hon. Sam Osuji of Isiala Mbano, Hon. Dr. Henry Agbasonu of Ezinihitte Mbaise, Hon. Ugochukwu Amuchie of Aboh Mbaise, etc.

After substantial contributions were made in support of the motion, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, called for vote on the motion, it was unanimously accepted. He therefore directed the Clerk to convey the resolution of the House to Governor for further executive actions.