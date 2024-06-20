Imo Schools Under Siege: Hoodlums Invade Premises Cart Away Government Properties

.Female Students Raise Alarm Of Sexual Harassment Urban

.Secondary School Worst Hit

By Okey Alozie

All is not well with Imo Secondary Schools especially schools that are located outside the town.

Information available to our news desk revealed that hoodlums are now wrecking serious havoc in public schools especially mixed and female institutions.

Apart from carting away school properties like lockers, chairs, doors, tables and many other properties, the so called bad boys harasses the female students sexually. The worst hit is Urban Secondary School, World Bank New Owerri, Imo State, Desk, Lockers belonging to students have all been taken away by hoodlums. Even the doors of staff room and that of the Principals office are no more. Our reporter who visited the place observed that the students and teachers there are in a big problem as a result of result threat that they are facing now.

Some of female students there alleged that they are facing serious sexual harassment on daily bases, adding that most of them are now afraid of coming school.

It was gathered that few days ago one of the students was raped mercilessly by hoodlums and action has brought fear among the students, parens and concerned people of the area are now calling on the parents to come to their rescue as a matter o urgency and protect the school children teachers and properties, Orodo seconding technically school in Mbaitoli Local government and Nguru Secondary Commercial School in Aboh Mbaise are also affected in this invasion of hoodlums. The governor should help us, a parent submitted.