Erosion Control: Imo Govt Begins Dissilting Of Gutters

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State government has embarked on a serious evacuation and cleaning of drainage channels within the Owerri metropolis.

This was as part of preventative measures geared towards combating the yearly repeated erosion menace in Owerri streets.

Trumpeta reporter who witnessed the fire brigade approach of the body responsible for the exercise noted that major streets in Owerri, the Imo State capital, are under heavy evacuation trucks.

While labourers employed by the necessary government Ministry, Agency and Parastatal were seen dissilting the dirty gutters, ENTRACO heavy duty trucks were on site doing the needful of disposing the wastes.

The sighted streets under the cleanup routine include the popular Relief Market Road, and other environs in the Ikenegbu parts of Owerri Municipal.

It was gathered that the purpose was to further prevent heavy flooding that were usually witnessed at every year peak of rainy season.

Recall that the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the previous years had made all frantic moves to arrest erosion mayhem in the State.

Part of the moves was the installation of balloon technology.

Still, it appears the menace had refused to ceased hence the periodic gutters clean-up for the free flow of flood whenever it rains.

This newspaper further learnt from residents that if respective Local Government Areas were up and doing, the duty should have been their cardinal responsibility without the State’s intervention.