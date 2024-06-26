Imo Govt Applauded For Creating Conducive Environment For Media Practitioners

A Media Relations Consultant,Chief Dr Fidel Onyeneke made the commendation in Owerri while reacting to the donation of two vehicles to the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) and the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists(NAWOJ) in Imo State.

Chief Onyeneke said that the gesture had buttressed the importance Governor Hope Uzodinma attached to the Media as a major component for good governance, under a democratic dispensation.

He explained that the Media served as a veritable link between the Government and the masses,adding that a boost to the Media activities enhanced the socio-political and economic growth of the Society.

Chief Onyeneke,a former Imo State Chairman of NUJ,described Governor Uzodinma as a Media-friendly public officer,who instituted an annual Media Award which is the first of its kind,as a deliberate effort to improve professionalism in the practice of Journalism.

He also eulogised the government for revitalizing the state-owned Media houses to enable them propagate the programmes of the government as well as highlight the developmental activities in the rural areas of Imo State.

Chief Onyeneke specially appealed to the Governor ,to devote more attention towards solving the major problems which had hindered the smooth transmission of Imo Broadcasting Corporation(IBC),Owerri,considering the strategic significance of the Radio station in projecting Imo State into limelight.

The former Special Adviser to the Governor on Imo Orientation Agency,however urged the Media practitioners to reciprocate the gesture of the Government,by shunning destructive tendencies,and exhibit High-Level of professionalism in their practice,for the benefit of the state and the citizenry.