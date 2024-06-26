Tension In Fed University Of Technology Owerri, FUTO Over Council Election 

..As Management Insist On “Tradition And
Norms” Over Act Establishing University
The University authorities through the Registrar, Mr. Chiedozie Uba, in a circular to the
University Community, dated May 30, 2024, with the theme: ‘CLARIFICATION ON THE
TENURE OF REPRESENTATIVES IN THE INTERNAL GOVERNING COUNCIL AND THE
CONSTITUTION OF THE NEXT COUNCIL’, appreciated its representatives in the recently
dissolve Governing Council, who were elected for 4-year tenure but served for only a
year and nine months. In the circular, the Registrar insisted that the grand norm and
tradition of the university forbids them from either being reinstated to serve out their
tenure or running for a second tenure.
In response to the Registrar’s letter, the leadership of ASUU, FUTO Branch on behalf of
her members disagreed and faulted the Registrar's stance on "grand norm and
tradition". According to Dr Chinedu Ihejirika and Dr Etienne Chinakwe, Chairperson and
Secretary respectively of ASUU – FUTO, the University's Registrar relied on "hear-say"
rather than facts.
In a statement jointly signed by both the Chairperson and Secretary of ASUU-FUTO, they
maintained that "This is just a “hear-say” as no document has ever been presented to
the University Community to that effect”. "However, if there exists such a document,
the circulation of the minutes of the refereed meeting held in 1993 would be more
convincing".
ASUU further stated that the Registrar should be aware that any norm, practice or
tradition in matters of this nature that is at variance with the Law and Act establishing
Federal Government Institutions like FUTO and the Constitution of the Federal Republic
of Nigeria is to the extent of its application a nullity, and that government and its
institutions are run by Laws rather than grand norms, practices, conventions and
traditions.
ASUU roundly condemned the Registrar for trying to legalize “grand norms” and
“practice” which should not override the rights of any individual to complete his/her
four-year tenure or to contest for a second tenure as contained in the THIRD SCHEDULE,
Section 9(3) of the Act establishing the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).
Quite strongly, too, they described as misleading, the University's Registrar's subtle
insinuation that members of the 12th Governing Council have served out their term. The
Union insists they have served only a year and a few months and that they are yet to
serve out the four-year tenure for which they were elected.
A Professor of the University who was contacted on assurance of anonymity aligned
himself with the position of ASUU-FUTO leadership on the matter. He went further to
cite the Managements of many Universities, like University of Uyo, Nnamdi Azikiwe
University, Awka, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, and most other
Federal Universities in Western and Northern Nigeria, who have returned all their
elected council members to complete their respective tenures. He wondered why the
FUTO Administration is insisting on toeing the path of illegality which is now causing
tension in the University. Other academic staff contacted on the same matter
corroborated the position of ASUU-FUTO, while few others expressed their neutrality on
the legality of the matter but insisted on their support for the University Administration,
since according to them, the issue in contention is an internal affair of the university,
while others refused to comment for fear of victimization.
Several attempts to reach the leadership of the other Unions in the University, viz;
SSANU, NAAT and NASU were not successful. However, some of their members who
were contacted aligned themselves on the path of legality insisting that the Act
establishing FUTO supersedes “grand norms and practice” as contained in the
Registrar’s letter to the University Community.
A top management staff, who wished anonymity, expressed shock and wondered why
the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N.N. Oti, who was widely acclaimed nationwide to be the face
of democracy and whose image soared to high heavens when she toed the path of
honour, truth, and integrity and did what was universally applauded in Abia State in the
last governorship election, could watch and oversee the entrenchment of illegality in
FUTO which is now brewing serious tension that could lead to disruption of peace and
the academic calendar of the institution.
Feelers from the University appeared to reveal a deep division between the staff and
the management, with many on one side and others on the side of the management. It's
hoped that the looming crises in the University will be arrested sooner, lest it snowball
into an avoidable academic disruption.