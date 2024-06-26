Tension In Fed University Of Technology Owerri, FUTO Over Council Election 

..As Management Insist On “Tradition And

Norms” Over Act Establishing University

The University authorities through the Registrar, Mr. Chiedozie Uba, in a circular to the

University Community, dated May 30, 2024, with the theme: ‘CLARIFICATION ON THE

TENURE OF REPRESENTATIVES IN THE INTERNAL GOVERNING COUNCIL AND THE

CONSTITUTION OF THE NEXT COUNCIL’, appreciated its representatives in the recently

dissolve Governing Council, who were elected for 4-year tenure but served for only a

year and nine months. In the circular, the Registrar insisted that the grand norm and

tradition of the university forbids them from either being reinstated to serve out their

tenure or running for a second tenure.

In response to the Registrar’s letter, the leadership of ASUU, FUTO Branch on behalf of

her members disagreed and faulted the Registrar's stance on "grand norm and

tradition". According to Dr Chinedu Ihejirika and Dr Etienne Chinakwe, Chairperson and

Secretary respectively of ASUU – FUTO, the University's Registrar relied on "hear-say"

rather than facts.

In a statement jointly signed by both the Chairperson and Secretary of ASUU-FUTO, they

maintained that "This is just a “hear-say” as no document has ever been presented to

the University Community to that effect”. "However, if there exists such a document,

the circulation of the minutes of the refereed meeting held in 1993 would be more

convincing".

ASUU further stated that the Registrar should be aware that any norm, practice or

tradition in matters of this nature that is at variance with the Law and Act establishing

Federal Government Institutions like FUTO and the Constitution of the Federal Republic

of Nigeria is to the extent of its application a nullity, and that government and its

institutions are run by Laws rather than grand norms, practices, conventions and

traditions.

ASUU roundly condemned the Registrar for trying to legalize “grand norms” and

“practice” which should not override the rights of any individual to complete his/her

four-year tenure or to contest for a second tenure as contained in the THIRD SCHEDULE,

Section 9(3) of the Act establishing the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Quite strongly, too, they described as misleading, the University's Registrar's subtle

insinuation that members of the 12th Governing Council have served out their term. The

Union insists they have served only a year and a few months and that they are yet to

serve out the four-year tenure for which they were elected.

A Professor of the University who was contacted on assurance of anonymity aligned

himself with the position of ASUU-FUTO leadership on the matter. He went further to

cite the Managements of many Universities, like University of Uyo, Nnamdi Azikiwe

University, Awka, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, and most other

Federal Universities in Western and Northern Nigeria, who have returned all their

elected council members to complete their respective tenures. He wondered why the

FUTO Administration is insisting on toeing the path of illegality which is now causing

tension in the University. Other academic staff contacted on the same matter

corroborated the position of ASUU-FUTO, while few others expressed their neutrality on

the legality of the matter but insisted on their support for the University Administration,

since according to them, the issue in contention is an internal affair of the university,

while others refused to comment for fear of victimization.

Several attempts to reach the leadership of the other Unions in the University, viz;

SSANU, NAAT and NASU were not successful. However, some of their members who

were contacted aligned themselves on the path of legality insisting that the Act

establishing FUTO supersedes “grand norms and practice” as contained in the

Registrar’s letter to the University Community.

A top management staff, who wished anonymity, expressed shock and wondered why

the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N.N. Oti, who was widely acclaimed nationwide to be the face

of democracy and whose image soared to high heavens when she toed the path of

honour, truth, and integrity and did what was universally applauded in Abia State in the

last governorship election, could watch and oversee the entrenchment of illegality in

FUTO which is now brewing serious tension that could lead to disruption of peace and

the academic calendar of the institution.

Feelers from the University appeared to reveal a deep division between the staff and

the management, with many on one side and others on the side of the management. It's

hoped that the looming crises in the University will be arrested sooner, lest it snowball

into an avoidable academic disruption.