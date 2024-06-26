Rebuild Imo Movement, Owerri Zone Pays Visit To Ihedioha

..As Ex-Gov Admonishes Leaders To Remain Commited, Assures Group On New Party Soon

The leader of Rebuild Imo Movement and the former Governor of the state, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has urged leaders of the Movement in Owerri zone to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals of the Movement.

Ihedioha made this admonition when he received the enlarged leadership of Rebuild Imo Movement, Owerri zone, in his country home Aronta Mbutu Aboh Mbaise. Hon. Ihedioha expressed his profound delight and exceptional satisfaction on the large turn-out of members especially on the commitment of the leaders to the ideals and vision of the Movement. He encouraged the leaders to remain steadfast and relentless in galvanizing and engaging the people for a better future.

In his remark, the Coordinator of Rebuild Imo Movement in Owerri zone, Sir Bon Unachukwu commended the leaders for attending the meeting and also expressed his esteemed gratitude for their overwhelming support and solidarity for Hon Ihedioha. He described Hon Emeka Ihedioha as a visionary and transformational leader whose exceptional commitment and dispositional passion for transforming and rebuilding the state remains inestimable. Sir Bon Unachukwu further applauded the leadership ingenuity and dexterity of Hon. Ihedioha and encouraged him to always remain the icon of good governance which he has been known for.

In addition, a renowned professor of Medical science, Prof. Chukwu thanked the leaders of Owerri zone for always believing in the vision of Hon. Ihedioha and vowed to mobilize professionals across the state to identify with the Rebuild Imo Movement

Other leaders of the zone like, Prof Jude Njoku, Barr Ndukwe Nnawuchi SAN, Barr Julius Onyenucheya, Hon Emeka Iheoma, Nze Ansel Ikwu , who spoke on behalf of their various Federal Constituencies promised Hon. Ihedioha of the overwhelming and esteemed support and solidarity of the people of Owerri zone.

Highlight of the meeting was the formal presentation of members of the owerri zonal steering Committee to Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

The meeting which was massively attended by leaders across the nine local governments of Owerri zone had in attendance other

prominent leaders like; Prof. Jude Njoku, Sir Steve Onu, Sir Oliver Enwerenem, Sir Bob Desmond Ugwuibe, Okenze Ken Agbiriogu, Sir Barr Ndukwe Nnawuchi(SAN), Hon Solomon Onwuegbuchulam, Nze Law Biaduo, Barr Julius Onyenucheya, Sir JC Nwachukwu, Lolo Ijeoma Domike, Chief Migael Enwerem, Prof. Chukwu, Barr. Osondu Unachukwu, former TC chairmen in Owerri zone led by Sir Ahiarakwe, Chief Desmond Oguguo, Chief Henry Ekpe, Hon innocent Ekenma, Imo Women on the Move led by Hon Mrs Ann Njoku and members of the steering Committee led by Sir Bon Unachukwu.

Signed

Prince MacDonald Enwere

(Spokesperson/publicity secretary, Owerri zone)