AfCON 2029: Ethiopian Prime Minister Names Kanu Nwankwo “Land Origin” Host Ambassador

The Ambassadorial role of former Super Eagles Captain and currently Enyimba FC Chairman, Kanu ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo has continued to grow and appreciated even in diaspora.

This is so as infonews.com.ng can authoritatively report that the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali has officially named the former Arsenal striker Ethiopia’s Ambassador in all fronts especially in their quest to host the 2029 African Cup of Nations.

Recall that recently, Kanu and his former international colleague, Daniel Amokachi were in Addis Ababa to participate in the Shenen Africa Fashion Festival Week 2024.

Infonews.com.ng gathered that upon their arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport Thursday, Kanu and Amokachi were welcomed by Ethiopia’s Minister of Tourism, Ambassador Nasise Chali.

The festival was officially opened on Friday at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum by Ambassador Nasise and Minister of Culture and Sports, Mr. Kajela Merdassa. Several dignitaries, including Kanu and Amokachi, attended the opening ceremony.

Kanu, known for his successful career with clubs like Iwuanyanwu National in Nigeria, Ajax, Inter Milan, Arsenal, West Brom and Portsmouth praised Ethiopia’s beauty and hospitality.

“Here right now, I’m in Ethiopia,” Kanu said. “Many things about Adis Ababa and Ethiopia impress me a lot. This is my first time coming to Ethiopia. Kudos to the president. Kudos to the people of Ethiopia.

“Since we came, the hospitality has been great. There is no place like the land of origin. You have to make sure you are here. If you are not here, forget it you are not in Africa.

“Africa is blessed and Ethiopia is one of a kind.”

Other notable attendees includes; former Senegalese striker, Henry Kamara, actors, social media influencers, designers, models, technology experts, busines people, diplomats among many other professionals.

Ethiopian Airlines is the official sponsor of the event, which ran from 28th to 30th June at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum.

Kanu, who also serves as the CEO and Chairman of Enyimba FC, remains a legend of Nigerian/African football and the English Premier League.