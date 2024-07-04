Excitement As Over 1000 Turn Up for Tochil Academy U-17 Open Screening In Amiri

Amiri Central School Arena on Sunday was besieged by a bee-hive of young talents as the Tochil Football Academy “T-Ballers” U-17 8 Days open screening exercise began with fun fare.

Young and enthusiastic players from across the nation in their thousands took to the pitch exhibiting their God’s given talent as they seek to be selected into the Academy powered by Amb (Dr) Tochil Nwaneri.

Speaking on the programme, the Coordinator/Manager of Tochil Football Academy, Comrade Ozumba Tobias expressed his delight at the turn up of the players and urged them to avail themselves of this rare opportunity to realize their dream of becoming professional footballers.

Other Technical Committee members of the screening exercise including; Coach Danielle Ochike (Head Coach), Nnamdi C Harbert, Emmanuel Adikaibe and Fred Immaculate Amarachi (Secretary) all commended their worthy son for creating such a platform which they described as a youth empowerment programme that has the capacity of producing more millionaires.

Thy further revealed that exercise continues on Tuesday revealing that the sponsor, Amb Tochil has also provided accommodations for players who are coming from a far insisting that the exercise is an open contest as the unbiased technical crew shall be selecting players on merit.

Highlight of the opening day exercise was the unveiling of a branded 32 seater, Coaster bus acquired by the sponsor, Amb Tochil Nwaneri to help ease the running of the academy.

Trumpeta observed that some seasoned football administrators and experts also graced the opening ceremony of the screening exercise as plans are in top gear that and the end of the 8 day exercise the full structure of the academy and other basic facilities required for the smooth take off of the academy as well as affiliation with the Imo State Football Association will be taken care of.