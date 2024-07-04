Eziachi Sec Sch Thumbs Govt Sec Owerri In Ex-Iwuanyanwu Football Tourney

..As Kanu, Ex-Int’ls, Imo Sports Chiefs Grace Final

History was created in Imo state on July 2nd as Eziachi Secondary School Orlu (ESSO) outclassed Government Secondary school Owerri (GSSO) 2-0 in a heart-stopping, pulse blazing, thrilling encounter to emerge champions of the maiden edition of the Ex-Iwuanyanwu U17 Secondary school tournament at the half-fully packed main bowl of the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, the Statesman newspaper sports desk can exclusively report.

The tournament which was the brainchild of the Ex-Iwuanyanwu National world wide witnessed Students of Government secondary school Owerri who trooped into the Dan Anyiam stadium in their large numbers alongside their staffs ended up in disappointment as their team failed to capitalize on the home advantage as against visiting Orlu side who had just a handful of travelling fans to cheer them.

Meanwhile in an earlier fixture Ngbidi Secondary school of Oru west local government Orlu zone 2 lost 0-1 to Okeohia Secondary school of Mbano in a battle for the 3rd place medal.

Okeohia sec school emerged 3rd place and was rewarded with the sum of one fifty thousand (150,000) while Government secondary school Owerri was named the first runner up with the sum of three fifty thousand (350,000) while Eziachi secondary school Orlu where crowned champions with a cash prize of five hundred and fifty thousand naira.

Other individual awards plus cash tokens were given to outstanding performances such as MVP award, best Attacker, Best defender, Best midfielder, highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper award, most disciplined team and the best game master .

Dignitaries such as former Nigerian football legend and chairman Enyimba football club Ambassadors Kanu Nwankwo, the Imo state commissioner for Sports, commissioner for Education Professor Johncliff Nwadike, Sports commission chairman Ambassador Prince Ogbonna, the Imo state Director os Sports as well as other government appointees and football stakeholders where on ground to enjoy the electrifying and charged atmosphere on the day as the Imo Commissioner for sports Obinna Onyeocha performed the ceremonial kick off while Kanu Nwankwo presented the awards and medals.