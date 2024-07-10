Eberechukwu Umeh Bags Noble Sebastian Duru Memorial Foundation  Scholarship Award 

An Imo State indigene, Miss Eberechukwu Felicity Umeh, from Umuezike Amorie Ubulu in Oru West Local Government Area, has bagged full scholarship award from Noble Sir Sebastian G. Duru KSJI (Omenka) Memorial Foundation to Study Nursing at Princess College of Nursing Sciences Mgbirichi.

The scholarship Award is under the leadership of the CEO/Founder of the Princess College of Nursing Sciences Mgbirichi, Dr. Princess Ngozi Duru.

Handing over tuition fees cheque, a set of Nursing uniform and the College handbook to the beneficiary on Monday at the College Auditorium, Dr. Princess Ngozi Duru who hails from Amaigbo in Nwangele LGA, noted that the Indigent Scholarship Award was geared to encourage Poor Students who are smart to acquire quality education in Nursing that will enable them to have bright future, become useful to themselves, families and community for enhanced peace, social comfort and economic prosperity.

Dr. Duru stressed that the Scholarship Award was purely based on merit as those who passed the written exam were painstakingly engaged in an oral exam, following a thorough investigation to sincerely ascertain whether or not they were indigent students.

“Forms for the Indigent Scholarship was thrown open to the indigent applicants who are brainy, many applied and exam was taken. It was a Basic O’Level examination conducted tightly to avoid cheating. Those who passed the exam were subjected to oral examination.

“Eberechukwu came 3rd in the written exam, but scored 95% in the oral exam. Others were thrown out because they did not pass the oral interview, as well as not being indigent.

“We thoroughly researched about her background. We found out that all she told us was true. Hence the Scholarship was awarded to her. She is outstanding when it comes to academics. The scholarship will last till she graduates.

“Noble Sir Sebastian G. Duru KSJI (Omenka) Memorial Scholarship Foundation will carter for her Nursing expenses including a monthly stipend till she graduates from the Nursing College. She and other smart ones have the chance to travel to America on graduation”, Duru stated.

Duru, who hinted that “Scholar Scholarship” was earlier awarded to Chioma Jessica Uzorma, an indigene of Amaigbo in Nwangele LGA, having emerged best student in the clinical department of the institution, who is doing well academically, remarked that the “Indigent Scholarship” was spurred in memory of her father, Noble Sir Sebastian G. Duru, KSJI (Omenka), an educationist, for encouraging education, adding that he helped her to reach her crescendo in Nursing Practice.

Dr. Duru advised Eberechukwu and other students to keep hope alive as they study hard, live good moral life, abide by the rules and regulations of the institution, pointing out that Nursing is not an easy profession, as it requires intelligence, dedication and huge finance.

Promising to sustain good moral conduct while studying hard to acquire academic excellence, Umeh Eberechukwu Felicity, thanked Dr. Princess Ngozi Duru, staff and fellow students for the show of love, saying she will not disappoint them, her parents and siblings.

Mother of the beneficiary, Mrs. Maureen Umeh, who was filled with joy, prayed to God to continually bless those behind Noble Sir Sebastian G. Duru KSJI (Omenka) Memorial Scholarship Foundation for meritoriously awarding full scholarship to her daughter who she identified as brainy and responsible, but was unable to further her education for Seven years due to funds.

The scholarship Award beneficiary, Miss Eberechukwu Felicity Umeh who was accompanied to the hand over ceremony by her mother, Mrs. Maureen Umeh, younger brother and cousin sister also prayed for repose of the soul of Noble Sir Sebastian G. Duru KSJI (Omenka).