Ahead NWFL Championship: Football Administrators Urge Nkechi Obi To Stay Focused Amid Distractions

The call for women’s football development is a global phenomenon that deserves immediate collaboration of all stakeholders. FIFA kick-started this with the “FIFA women’s football strategy” by working with confederations and members associations, clubs, the media, fans and other stakeholders to confront and surmount the challenges. The NWFL is making a purposeful effort in-line with the FIFA initiative through the “women’s football rising” strategy.

If we are to meet with the set global objectives, stakeholders from grassroots to pro level will agree that the need to increase the participation of teams and raise awareness of women’s football shouldn’t be undermined or antagonized by agents and elements of distraction.

In all fairness, certain positives has emerged through the drive and implementation of the NWFL chairperson and the board by growing and bringing the game to all. Growing and bringing the game to all is cutting across the country on a fair steady process as we are now experiencing significant increase in teams and players participation, positive attitude and awareness of women’s football from the NWFL top flight to grassroot level.

We at grassroot and pro level are pleased with not just the increase in NWFL top tier (Premiership) and 2nd division (championship) but the revolutionary idea of the states league which will create a spread for grassroots teams to build steadily. This is a testament that should be applauded because State FAs, Divisional FAs, Local football councils and some female football clubs associations are now geering up to channel their resources and be involved in the development of the female football. This effort will create room for talent discovery, proper growth track, women’s empowerment and economic growth through sports, boost the business and commercial value of women’s game.

it is on this note we implore stakeholders at all levels to continue with their positive contributions and shun agents of distraction that wants to chase clout and gain cheap popularity for personal selfish motive.