Ex-Int’l, Ekwueme Bank-Rolls Owerri Archdiocese Fitness Football Competition for Priests

Following his knack for using sports, particularly football to Forster unity and Progress, Enyimba’s Sporting Director and former Super Eagles player, Ifeanyi Ekwueme has thrown his financial weight behind the Owerri Archdiocese Fitness Football Competition for Priests.

Trmpeta gathered that the sum of N400, 000 has been released to all the 8 Deanaries in other to aid their preparations for the competition.

Healthy mind (soul) in a healthy body. {Mens sana in corpore sano}

The above latin adage was my first and best adage I learnt from the junior Seminary.

It is by the above phrase that I wish to notify our Priests that the Archbishop has approved a football tournament for priests in our Archdiocese.

This tournament gears towards our Physical, Psychological, Emotional and Spiritual balancing and fitness.

Hence, for an effective and organized tournament, the sports organizers and the Deans have organized the tournament across different deaneries in the Archdiocese.

Sequel to that, the Deans on behalf of the deaneries have picked from the secret box teams to compete with.

Here are the fixtures:

A. Uzoagba Vs Mbutuokahia 29th July

B. Emekuku Vs Oguta 5th August

C. Ogbaku Vs Egbema 12th August

D. Ohaji Vs Owerri 18th August.

The matches will come up every Monday starting from Monday 29th July to Monday 9th September

Semi final 26th August & 2nd Sept respectively.

Final match : Sept 9th

Team with 1st position will go home with a Trophy, 200k cash prize and customized Jerseys

Team with 2nd position will go home with 150k cash prize and customized Jerseys

On the final day, little refreshments will be entertained.

Each team before the tournament starts shall receive a sum of 30k through the deans for preparations.

All matches starts by 4pm @ the cathedral field lateness merits a walkover.

Other side sports like table tennis or badminton might come up to accommodate other priests especially the aged but to achieve this, we need support.

I humbly thank the Archbishop Most Rev. Lucius I. Ugorji for the approval and concern for the healthy living of His priests. Thank you our big Daddy.

My gratitude goes to Mr Ifeanyi Ekwueme (Ex Nigerian Player)who chose to single handedly sponsor this tournament.

I pray for a fruitful sports inquiry free tournament.

May God bless us all Amen

Fr. Patrick Chidozie Amadi

(Sports Director)