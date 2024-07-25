Mbaitoli Chairmanship: APC Leaders, Stakeholders Insist on Mbaitoli East

..Say Deputy Gov is South, House Member North

By Nkama Chioma

In a determined bid to enthrone a culture of equity, fairness and justice in the sharing of elective positions in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, leaders and Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress(APC), have unanimously resolved to allow the Mbaitoli East political bloc to produce the Executive Chairman of the Council in the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for September 21,2024. This is even as they described as “untenable and baseless,” claims of marginalization by a few persons from Mbaitoli North and South political blocs.

In a communique endorsed by the APC leaders and Stakeholders at the end of their meeting in the area, they argued that Mbaitoli local government area has three political blocs namely, Mbaitoli North, South and East. According to them, Mbaitoli South occupies Imo State’s Deputy Governorship position through Lady Chinyere Ekomaru , while the North has the Imo State House of Assembly seat through Hon Innocent Ikpemezie, leaving Mbaitoli East with nothing at the moment.

The communique signed by Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo (leader), Barr Kingsley Ononuju (Mbaitoli North), Dr Pat Nnah(Mbaitoli South), Rev(Dr) Uche Nwole, Barr Kezie Ogaziechi(Mbaitoli East), Dame Isabella (Woman leader), Chief Ugochukwu Udeh(Chairman of all Chairmen), amongst others, averred that “it will be regarded as sheer wickedness if Mbaitoli North and South should rise up to deny their brothers and sisters in Mbaitoli East the position of Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Council despite holding two of the most powerful positions not just in the local government,but the State as a whole.”

They maintained that neither Mbaitoli North or South is marginalized and expressed a strong belief that Governor Hope Uzodinma, being a fair minded and just leader, and an advocate of equity, fairness and justice, would help resolve amicably, the lopsidedness against Mbaitoli East in order to sustain the prevalent peace and unity in Mbaitoli LGA.

As a way forward, the APC leaders and Stakeholders further resolved that the position of the Council Chairman shall henceforth be rotatory with “Mbaitoli East taking the first shot in the forthcoming Local Government elections in September, 2024, after which the North and South will follow suit in that order at the expiration of the first tenure of the elected Chairman from Mbaitoli East.” They however added that “the rotation would change depending on likely changes in other positions.”

