Bashlykes Sports CEO, Etuemena Extols Dynaspro FC Academy Boss, Oyebode

..As Former Heartland FC Chair, Visits Team’s Camp In UK

Following his undying commitment and desire to liberate youths through sports, former Heartland FC Chairman, Chief GoodFaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Mr Bash” has extolled the efforts of the Director and Owner of Dynaspro Sports Football Academy, Lagos.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk from his base in Manchester, England, the CEO of Bashlykes Sports & Event Centre commended the spirited and conscious efforts of Mr Oluseyi Akinloye Oyebode, the Director of the Lagos based football Academy.

Mr Bash who visited the teams training camp with his Son, Jayden Etuemena in Belle Vue Leisure Centre, Kirkmanashulme Ln, Manchester said it is truly a huge investment to bring such a team to UK for training tour highlighting that the benefits are too numerous after having a discussion with the coach of the team Mr. Oluwa Habeeb Babatunde.

“Am deeply touched with what my brother and friend, Oyebode is doing with his Academy all the way from Lagos, Nigeria.

In fact it is very crucial to the players development and a hallmark of his total commitment to empowering the youths and exploring sports business.

“I wish to commend him and wish him well in his endeavour.

“Let me also use this medium to urge the boys to avail themselves of this wonderful opportunity to realize their dream as I also encourage my fellow Nigerians who. An afford to emulate Oyebode’s efforts.