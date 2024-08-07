Gov Uzodimma Unveils Amuneke As Heartland FC Technical Manager

.. Management Team’s Fate Not Revealed

To further buttress the report of Heartland FC’s NPFL status, the Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma on Monday at the state Government House unveiled ex-international and FIFA World Winning Gaffer, Coach Emmanuel Amuneke as the Technical Manager of the Maze Millionaires.

Although details of his contract was not revealed by the number one citizen but sources close to the government house in Owerri disclosed that the contract is yet to be finalized.

Recall that last month the club held open screening which the former Sporting Lisbon and Barcelona winger was in charge of and the unveiling further buttresses the fact the Gov Hope wants to work with a highly technical personal giving the down falls of the former managers of the five time league champions.

Meanwhile, the fate of the sacked management team of the club is yet to ascertained as the Governor during the unveiling failed to state if they were returned or not.

The Commissioner for Sports, Hon Obinna Onyeocha had asked the both the management and the technical crew to proceed on break adding that when the new management is constituted those who’s services will still be required will be contacted.