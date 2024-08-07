Paris 2024 Olympics: Coach Wakama Reveals Motivation For D’Tigress Win Over Canada

..AS Team Face USA Next

D’Tigress head coach, Rena Wakama says defeat to hosts France motivated her side to go all out for a win against Canada on Sunday.

The six-time African champions stunned world number three Australia 75-62 in their opening fixture at the 2024 Olympic Games.

D’Tigress however lost 75-54 to France in the second game.

Nigeria rallied to beat Canada 79-70 to earn a berth in the quarter-finals.

“I am glad we did have that loss because we were able to get back to what we do best. Also there’s no pressure now on us and we have shown everyone that we deserve to be playing here,” Wakama was quoted by FIBA.com.

The West Africans will face holders USA in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.