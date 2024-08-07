SEWFA Chair, Nzekwe Calls On South East Govs Wives To Support SEWFA League

..Seeks Partnership With Captains Of Industries, Igbo Daughters For Girl Child Devt

The Chairman South East Women Football Association SEWFA, Mr Alex Nzekwe has called on South East State Governor’s Wives, Captains of Industries of Igbo extraction, prominent Igbo Sons and Daughters including those in diaspora to lend their support to the SEWFA League which kicks off in Awka, Anambra state from Sunday 11th, 2024 till Saturday August 24th, 2024.

In a statement made through the association’s media after their meeting in Awka, Anambra state on Saturday at Hilton Hotel Awaka, Mr Nzekwe said the mission and vision of SEWFA is to use football as a veritable tool to promote development of the Girl Child in South East noting that football particularly is a fast growing business and is the greatest employer of our youths.

“When some of us who are Women Football Proprietors came together to form SEWFA, it was born off the idea to also foster grassroots women development judging that over 60 percent of the makeup of our nations women football teams in all cadre are predominantly Igbo girls, hence we thought it is a veritable tool to empower talented talented footballer by forming the umbrella to enhance their development.

“We are at the 2nd edition of the league after the maiden edition in Owerri, Imo State last year.

“So we call on all Igbo Sons and Daughters particularly our Governor’s Wives in the South East to help the project by supporting their various teams who will be participating in the tournament from August 11th to 24th, 2024 in Awka, Anambra state.

“We dream of using SEWFA to help South East to trigger organization of Governor’s Wives Women Football Competitions in their states for female clubs.

“Once again we welcome any amount of support, financially and materially as we will in turn appreciate by using our media outlets during and after the competition to publicize your products.

“We also call on our prominent Daughters/Sister in Diaspora who already have seen and understood the power of promoting the Girl Child to support our efforts and God will bless you all immensely”, Mr Alex concluded.