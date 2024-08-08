CAF Int’l Friendly: Enyimba Engages FC Kallon In Aba Sat August 10th

..Kanu, Ekwueme Welcomes Mohamend Kallon To Enyimba City

..As People’s Elephant Unveil New Acquisitions

Two time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba FC of Aba will on Saturday August 10, 2024 engage Sierra Leone club side, Football Club Kallon otherwise known as FC Kallon.

Enyimba media in a chart with the clubs Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme learnt the CAF international friendly between the two West African club sides who are preparing ahead commencement of their domestic and continental engagements will hold at the Enyimba Int’l Stadium, Aba by 3pm

Free Town based side with is owned by the biggest football export of Sierra Leone and former Monaco, Inter Milan and Genoa striker also took part in the Coal City Int’l Preseason Tourney at Enugu just as Enyimba but wil be squaring up against each other in Aba on Saturday.

Ex-international, Ifeanyi Ekwueme also revealed the the highlight of the encounter will see the Enyimba Digital Boss, King Kanu Papilo’ Nwankwo welcoming his former team mate at Inter Milan and owner of the sierra Leone club, Mohamed Kallon to Enyimba City as he will be joined by fellow ex-international and Enyimba Board member, Uche Okechukwu among other ex Super Eagles and Enyimba players.

Football Club Kallon, commonly known as F.C. Kallon, is a football club based in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

It was Founded as Sierra Fisheries, the club is one of the top clubs in the Sierra Leone National Premier League and play their home games at the National Stadium in Freetown.

They use the Freetown National Stadium as their Stadium and is owned by Mohamed Kallon.

It was founded in 2002 and plays in the Sierra Leone National Premier League.

FC Kallon owner, Mohamed Kallon is widely considered the most famous footballer from Sierra Leone. Before playing for Inter, Kallon had one-year stints at Seria B club Genoa and the Serie A clubs, Bologna, Cagliari, Regina and Vicenza.

Meanwhile, all is now set for Enyimba to unveil the new players acquired this transfer window to their ever darling and supporting fans as well as the media.

The unveiling which will be done by the management team led by the club Chairman, Kanu Papilo Nwankwo will hold on Friday August 9, 2024 at the Enyimba Int’l Stadium Aba from 9am will afford the eagerly awaiting fans of the People’s Elephant the first hand of meeting with the new acquisitions that will help the club regain their league title as well as return back to glory days at the continent.