Bash Salutes Uzodimma Over Amuneke’s Appointment As Heartland Tech Manager

Cheif GoodFaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Mr Bash” has Saluted His Excellency the Executive Governor of Imo state, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma “Onwa Oyoko” over the unveiling of ex-international and former Tanzanian Gaffer, Emmanuel Amuneke as Heartland FC Coach.

Reacting from his base in Manchester, England the former Heartland FC Chairman described the appointment as a smart and brilliant move by the number one citizen of the state towards salvaging the precarious situation of our darling club.

Governor Uzodimma on Monday and State Executive Chambers unveiled the Eziobodo born former Sporting Lisbon and Barcelona winger as the new Technical Manager of the Naze Millionaires with the mandate of returning the club back to the good days when it was known as Spartans and Iwuanyanwu National.

The Governor who also urged the 1994 African Best Player to not only aim to return the team as league winners but also Conquer the continent.

Amuneke who also played for Zamalek and had a successful Coaching stint especially with Nigeria male U-17 team and Tanzanian senior team in return promised that with the Governor’s support he will do his best to ensure that Heartland FC returns to the glory days.

“My brother am delighted to learn that His Excellency has take a bold and very significant move by unveiling one of our most successful player and Coach as the Technical Manager of Heartland.

“Amuneke has paid his dues, he is at the level of standard and well equipped technically to get our darling club back on track in the first instance and back to winning ways.

“It is however very important that all stakeholders and supporters if the club should rally behind Amuneke to help him succeed on his task of bringing smiles on the faces of Heartland fans.

Bash during his time as Chairman of Heartland FC made the Eastern Heartland side envy of other clubs in Nigeria league with it’s significant branding and innovations including the DANA Air partnership, Heartland FC Junior team’s tour trip to Turkey for exposure and partnership with Boluspor FC, prioritized welfare package for the players among many other innovations.