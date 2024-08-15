Former Imo Government Appointees Yet To Get Salary Arrears, Severance Package

.May Head To Court As Last Resort

Indications are that Hundreds of Appointees in Imo State during the first Term of Governor Hope Uzodimma may head to Court to press for the release of Salaries owed them while in Office.

TRUMPETA also learnt that the former Appointees are yet to receive their Severance Allowances which would be included as one of the Prayers in Court.

Sources said that the former Appointees, mostly the Special Advisers SA cadre, who are almost Five Hundred in Number are finding life difficult since they lost their jobs, even as most of them don’t have what to fall back on to sustain their families.

The aggrieved former Appointees lamented that they were employed in February 23, 2023, but began to collect salaries in August 2023.

They maintained that they left Office on January 16, 2024, the day the Governor; Senator Hope Uzodimma dissolved the State Expanded Executive.

‘” Till now, we have not received any other Kobo from Government as our Salary Arrears or Severance Allowances as stipulated by Law. And nobody has told us anything since Eight Months now” one their Leaders fumed.

The Source said that they feel too bad as it looked as if they were used for the Governor’s reelection and abandoned.

Asked if they have reached Imo Government for Settlement of the issue, another former Special Adviser from Owerri Zone said that all Channels have not worked as no person has even discussed their matter in Government Circles.

However, a Former SA from Mbano Axis told this Newspaper that he has not heard such plans by his Colleagues, adding that even if he hears it he would dissuade them such action saying that Governor Uzodimma did them a Favour by picking them among Millions of Imo people to serve the State.

” It was a privilege to serve Imo State. Such matters are resolved amicably through a Round Table” the Former SA said.

But one of the Ex SAs from Orlu LGA said they have gradually started contributing money to approach a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN to spearhead the matter for them, but are avoiding their Colleagues close the Governor.

“Government is a Continuum. Even if we don’t get it now we will continue to fight. We have authentic appointment letters, with Imo State Government Letterheading” this Newspaper was told.