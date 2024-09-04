Ideato  North Chairmanship: Imo PDP Stakeholder Hon. Chikere  Elec Njaka, Assures Effective Representatation , Emerges Candidate

..As Igwebuike Movement. 2024 , Motto “Not To Equal But To Excel ” Soars High

By Amaechi Chidinma

Imo PDP Stakeholder Hon. Dr. Chikere Elec Njaka has emerged the Chaimanship candidate for Ideato North LGA under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party , as he promise to make effective representation , equity and fairness his watchword , he said his constituents will witness quality leadership if called to serve, by the people of ldeato North LGA.

Hon. Njaka gave this assurance in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state during a chat with trumpeta news desk . He disclosed that ldeato North LGA deserves the right person to represent them at the council .

Hon. Njaka the anchor bearer of Igwebuike Movement 2024 with motto ” Not To Equal but To Excel ” reiterated that under his administration, constituents will be carried along , despite party affiliations, for the betterment of the citizens .

Hon.Njaka also made his intent known to ensure viable projects are executed , viz provision of good water , youth , women empowerment , together with human capital and infrastructural development .

Hon.Njaka maintained that with his emergence the council members and others stakeholders in the nooks and crannies of ldeato North LGA will experience the dividend of democracy , and dilapidated structures will be given a face lift ,

On what propelled him to join the race ,Hon Njaka Said he was called by his people as a result of his past antecedence , He expressed readiness to protect the interest of his people by making sure sanity of purpose is held to a high exteem .