Ideato  North Chairmanship: Imo PDP Stakeholder Hon. Chikere  Elec Njaka, Assures Effective Representatation , Emerges Candidate

By Imo Trumpeta -
0
51

..As Igwebuike Movement.  2024 ,  Motto “Not To Equal  But To Excel ” Soars High

By Amaechi Chidinma

Imo  PDP Stakeholder Hon.  Dr. Chikere  Elec Njaka has emerged the Chaimanship candidate for Ideato North  LGA  under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party , as he   promise  to make effective representation , equity and  fairness   his watchword , he said his constituents will witness quality leadership  if called to serve,  by the people of ldeato  North LGA.

Hon. Njaka gave this assurance in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state  during  a chat with trumpeta  news desk . He disclosed  that ldeato  North LGA  deserves the right person to represent them at the council .

 Hon. Njaka the anchor bearer of Igwebuike Movement 2024 with motto ” Not To Equal but To Excel ”  reiterated that   under his administration, constituents will be carried along , despite party affiliations, for the betterment of the citizens .

 Hon.Njaka also made  his intent known  to ensure  viable projects are  executed , viz provision of good  water , youth , women empowerment , together with human capital and infrastructural development .

Hon.Njaka maintained that  with his emergence   the council members and others stakeholders in  the nooks and crannies of ldeato North  LGA  will experience the dividend of democracy , and dilapidated structures will be  given a face lift  ,

On what propelled him to join the race ,Hon Njaka Said he was called by his people as a result of his past antecedence , He  expressed readiness to protect the interest of  his people  by making sure sanity of purpose is  held to a high exteem .

