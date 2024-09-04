Heartland FC Tackles Kun Khalifat In Maiden Dan Anyiam Cup

..As Club Unveils New Players Sept 4th

The Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri this Wednesday 4th September will come alive as the Imo state darling team- Heartland FC have concluded plans to unveil their newly signed players ahead of the kick off of the new season.

The Naze Millionaires will unveil their new recruits to their passionate fans in Imo State and its environs.

The special event will also mark the maiden Edition of the Dan Anyiam Cup.

The Dan Anyiam Cup in honour of Nigeria’s first Captain who was a former Coach of the Club will henceforth serve as a dress rehearsal before the club plays her first game of the season.

It is a friendly game with a trophy attached to it.

This year Heartland FC will host Nigeria National League side, Kun Khalifat FC of Owerri for the maiden Edition of the Dan Anyiam Cup which Starts by 4 pm with the Unveiling and ends with the friendly game which Is expected to start by 5 pm.

The game will be played under the floodlights and the winner gets the Dan Anyiam Cup.

There are other exciting programmes lined up to whet the appetite of the club’s supporters and fans on Thursday and you will be missing a whole lot if you are not in Owerri’s Dan Anyiam Stadium to witness the epoch making occasion.