Renowned Nigerian Born Int’l Music Star, Mercy Alu Promotes Peace, Love, Harmony Through Her Lyrics

Music they is a way of life and over the years it has been used by international artists to propagate and advocate for humanity and a better society as well as peace, justice and equity globally.

One can easily recall the lyrics of the musicians who in recent past used their work to fight injustice and war propagators especially in Africa.

Currently, An Owerri born artist who hails from Afikpo North in Ebonyi State, Mercy Alu has continued to use her lyrical works to promote Peace, Love and Harmony for a better Africa just as the likes of Miriam Makeba, Luck Dube, Onyeka Onwenu, Angelique Kidjo and Brenda Fassie among many others.

The global Ambassador for United Nations UN, is a Pan Africanist who desires for the African nations that can co exist in Peace, Love and Harmony.

Recently, His Excellency, Peter Obi met with the Nigerian International Music Star, Mercy Alu at a recent Town Hall during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Recall that the Award winning music artist, author and scholar serves as coordinator for the directorate of mobilization and integration, Nigerian Labour Party LP, in Ghana.

Mercy Alu, in previous interviews and appearances, has always insisted that she is certainly not a politician but rather, a Pan-Africanist who’s mission and vision is a peaceful Africa.

She promotes peace, love and harmony through her music for a better Africa, a better world.

Alu is the winner of a Global Peace Song Awards, several Nominations and wins in the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, and also several Nominations and win; Best Of Africa, Intercontinental Music Awards. She is a Globcal Ambassador for UN sustainable development goals in West Africa through her music.

Her latest song “Wotowoto”, an Afrobeats catchy tune asks the question, who lifts us when we collect “Wotowoto”,

(hard knocks, life disappointments etc).

https://www.facebook.com/MercyNgoziAlu?mibextid=ZbWKwL

