Ambassador Ogbonna Salutes Heartland, Amuneke Over Dan Anyiam Cup Win

..Urges Team To Go For Victory Against Enyimba Sunday

The Chairman Imo State Sports Commission, Hon Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has congratulated Coach Emmanuel Amuneke and Heartland FC on their victory against Kun Khalifat FC for the maiden Dan Anyiam Cup.

Prince Ogbonna who made the gesture through his media Aide said the cup victory is a true testament that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo state, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma made the right choice in Amuneke.

He expressed optimism that with Amuneke at the helm of affairs that Heartland FC will soon return back to glory days.

“I wish to congratulate my brother, Amuneke and his boys on their victory in the Dan Anyiam Cup.

“The win over Kun Khalifat is a true testament that our Governor made the right choice in Amuneke.

“Am sure that with Amuneke’s pedigree and antecedents, our darling club will certainly return to glory days.

“I want to also use this opportunity to urge the players to however brace up in their opening league match against Enyimba FC on Sunday.

“Though it would be a tough one but as “Trojans” they can overcome the hurdle and start off with a positive result.

Heartland FC will on Sunday August 8, 2024 at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri return back to NPFL actions when they take on Enyimba FC of Aba by 4pm.