Ibrahim Musa Buries Mother-in-law in Grand Style

The remains of Cyrina Ibari Umezurike, mother-in-law of the Vice President-General Obibi Community in Ogbujioma Ogbaku, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Ibrahim Musa, were committed to Mother Earth at her husband’s compound in Amakohia Uratta on Friday.

The colorful ceremony brought together her children, sons and daughters-in-law, relatives, friends, and well-wishers who came from near and wide to bid her farewell and pay their last respects.

Mrs. Umezurike lived a life of purpose. She was the wife of a retired AIG of Police, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. Though her demise came to many as a shock, but mama was indeed a virtuous woman.

In a tribute to his mother-in-law, Ibrahim Musa described his late mother-in-law as a good mother who cared for all.

He emphasized that Mrs. Cyrina’s transition was to be with her maker –the Almighty, saying she would forever be remembered by him for impacting his life positively.

He prayed to God to give the soul of his late mother-in-law eternal rest.

After the service, the body of Mama Yrina was interred at 39 Orlu Road, Amakohia Uratta, Diamond Spot.

After the interment, there was a reception for guests at Amakohia Primary School. Mama Cyrina passed away at 63.