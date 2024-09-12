Court Grants #Endbadgovernance Protesters N10Million Bail Each, Adjourns Case To September 27

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to 10 protesters arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, and Gombe, for their involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protests.

Each defendant is required to provide a surety with landed property in Abuja and pay N10 million bail.

Comrades Eleojo Opaluwa, Michael Tobiloba Adaramoye, aka Michael Lenin, Angel Innocent, Mosiu Sodiq, Adeyemi Abayomi, along with five others arrested for simply waving flags in Kano (Suleiman Yakubu, Buhari Lawal, Bashir Bello [Murtala], Nuradeen Khamis, Abdulsalam Zubairu) face a bail hearing at the Abuja court on Wednesday.

The young Nigerians have been languishing in Kuje Correctional Centre since September 2 shortly after their arraignment when the court turned down the oral application moved by their lawyers.

Justice Emeka Nwite while ruling on the bail application filed by their respective lawyers on Wednesday held that the offence for which the defendants are standing trial are bailable and they are entitled to bail.

He ordered that the surety must swear an affidavit of means and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must deposit the title documents of their property.

The court also held that the defendants must submit three passport photograph and their passports while restricting them from participating in any public rally.

Meanwhile, counsel for the 1st – 4th defendants, Abubakar Marshal told the court that about 49 protesters were still being held in Kuje Correctional Centre on the order of the court.

The judge therefore adjourned the case to September 27 for the commencement of the trial.