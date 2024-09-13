A Year Election, Imo FA Holds Congress

…As Barr Ifeanyi Dike Reels Out Scorecard

Barely one year after the present members of the Imo State Football Association, Imo FA, Executive Board Members were elected, the Board held first Congress.

The meeting held at the Imo FA office, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri attracted the members of the Board , immediate past Chairman and Honorary Chairman, Chief Amanze Uchegbulem and the LGA football officers.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the State FA, Barr Ifeanyi Dike disclosed that apart from hosting the State Federation Cup with ten male teams and one female team, the association hosted NLO Division One play off at Onwubiko Stadium, in Ngor Okpala.

Remarkably, Barr Dike said that Kun Khalifat, a team from Imo State which toped the zone eventually gained promotion to NNL.

Also, Barr Dike revealed that the Imo FA organized the State league with first and second team playing the national play offs in Umuahia and Porthacort centres respectively.

Within the period too, the Imo FA under Barr Dike also held meeting with the Chairman of the Imo State Sports Commission as the meeting was very productive aimed at forming a partnership to move the two state teams; Heartland FC and Heartland Queens forward.

Apart from hosting courtesy visits from Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, and Imo State Football Referees’ Council, it paid courtesy visits to the state sports commissioner, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Imo State chapter and others.

The State FA also organized the Veterans Cup Competition with the second edition on which has 14 teams participating.

The hallmark of the Congress is the award of Imo FA Ambassadors award to the CEO of Ukoromo Oil, Chief Francis Ogbuji, Surveyor Reginald Odunze and the Omenma of Avuvu Ikeduru, Chief Raymond Nwachukwu.

Members of the board present at the meeting were Chief Sylvester Obasi, the Vice Chairman, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi, Chief Charles Nnadi, Mr Casmir Mbachu, Jenny Anusiem.

Meanwhile, the Congress offered the Imo FA Board to replace a former Board Member, Mr Ndubuisi Opara who was initially handed indefinite suspension from the board over gross misconduct and acts unexpected of a board member after which he tendered his resignation.

In his position,Mr Sam Nwoke, from Mbaitoli was also elected to replace him on the board