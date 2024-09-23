OZOPOLF September Convocation, A Thriller, Says Ononuju

..Opens New Branches In New York, Houston, Paris France, UK

On Sunday, Owerri Zone Political Leaders Forum led by Prince Charls Amadi held a highly

successful outing, marking a significant milestone in their journey of mobilizing their grassroots

in securing the governorship seat of Imo state in 2027/2028 election.

The event was a testament to the organizations growing momentum and commitment to

promoting equity and fairness in governance. The national leader in his speech welcomed all

the leaders and the highly mobilized local government operators and the President Generals.

Pointed to this one single fact about what they should know about OZOPOLF which is the

OZOPOLF is likened to John the Baptist in the bible to mobilize, sensitize and support

whomsoever that will emerge from Owerri zone as the choice for the governorship seat in the

next election through the instrumentality of the governor.

OZOPOLF remains the forerunner of incoming for Owerri zone extraction of Imo state.

The outing was particularly noteworthy, given the current governors pledge to hand over

power to Owerri zone at the expiration of his tenure. This endorsement is clear indication of

the governor’s convictions to uphold the Imo Charter of Equity. To this end, the leader

continued that OZOPOLF leaders and himself has vowed to deploy every resources God has

blessed us with in order to actualize this goal. It may not be easy he said, but he charged all the

LGAs, men and women, youth leaders to remain focused that with God on our side victory shall

be won and that we shall leave no stone unturned.

Throughout the event, members and supporters of OZOPOLF demonstrated their enthusiasm

and dedication to the cause. The atmosphere was electric with participants engaging in lively

discussion, networking and strategizing for the future.

The leadership used the opportunity to unveil its leadership structure and inaugurated the key

stakeholders who will drive the vision and mission. The ceremony no doubt was graced by

divers’ range of individuals including Community leaders, Scholars, Entrepreneurs, and

Professionals, also all united shared commitment of OZOPOLF ideals.

Inauguration of the LGA coordinators ensures that OZOPOLF has a strong grassroots presence

with capable leaders who will champion the organizations cause at the local level. The

president Generals will provide strategic guidance and oversight while the Academia will lend

intellectual rigor and expertize to OZOPOLF policy formulation. The Patrons, compromising of

respected community leaders and elders will offer valuable counsel and mentorship drawing

from their wealth of experience. The Business community and Professional bodies led by

Charlvon will provide critical support, expertise and resources, ensuring that OZOPOLF

programs and initiatives are practical, effective and sustainable.

Administration led by Barr Ononuju Kingsley Secretary General (Ekwedashike) will ensure that

smooth operation of OZOPOLFs secretariat coordinating activities and ensuring that messages

reaches every corner of Imo state & Diaspora.

With this September convocation inauguration, OZOPOLF has demonstrated its readiness to

take the lead in Imo state socio-political landscape by building a strong foundation to its dream

while remaining committed to its core values of equity, fairness and inclusive governance to

make a positive impact in the lives of Imo state citizens.

In conclusion, the leader also announced the opening of OZOPOLF new branches in diaspora through our brothers and sisters in New York, Houston, Paris France and Uk, all scheduled for inauguration in January, 2025.