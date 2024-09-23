OZOPOLF September Convocation, A Thriller, Says Ononuju

..Opens New Branches In New York, Houston, Paris France, UK
On Sunday, Owerri Zone Political Leaders Forum led by Prince Charls Amadi held a highly
successful outing, marking a significant milestone in their journey of mobilizing their grassroots
in securing the governorship seat of Imo state in 2027/2028 election.
The event was a testament to the organizations growing momentum and commitment to
promoting equity and fairness in governance. The national leader in his speech welcomed all
the leaders and the highly mobilized local government operators and the President Generals.
Pointed to this one single fact about what they should know about OZOPOLF which is the
OZOPOLF is likened to John the Baptist in the bible to mobilize, sensitize and support
whomsoever that will emerge from Owerri zone as the choice for the governorship seat in the
next election through the instrumentality of the governor.
OZOPOLF remains the forerunner of incoming for Owerri zone extraction of Imo state.
The outing was particularly noteworthy, given the current governors pledge to hand over
power to Owerri zone at the expiration of his tenure. This endorsement is clear indication of
the governor’s convictions to uphold the Imo Charter of Equity. To this end, the leader
continued that OZOPOLF leaders and himself has vowed to deploy every resources God has
blessed us with in order to actualize this goal. It may not be easy he said, but he charged all the
LGAs, men and women, youth leaders to remain focused that with God on our side victory shall
be won and that we shall leave no stone unturned.
Throughout the event, members and supporters of OZOPOLF demonstrated their enthusiasm
and dedication to the cause. The atmosphere was electric with participants engaging in lively
discussion, networking and strategizing for the future.
The leadership used the opportunity to unveil its leadership structure and inaugurated the key
stakeholders who will drive the vision and mission. The ceremony no doubt was graced by
divers’ range of individuals including Community leaders, Scholars, Entrepreneurs, and
Professionals, also all united shared commitment of OZOPOLF ideals.
Inauguration of the LGA coordinators ensures that OZOPOLF has a strong grassroots presence
with capable leaders who will champion the organizations cause at the local level. The
president Generals will provide strategic guidance and oversight while the Academia will lend
intellectual rigor and expertize to OZOPOLF policy formulation. The Patrons, compromising of
respected community leaders and elders will offer valuable counsel and mentorship drawing
from their wealth of experience. The Business community and Professional bodies led by
Charlvon will provide critical support, expertise and resources, ensuring that OZOPOLF
programs and initiatives are practical, effective and sustainable.
Administration led by Barr Ononuju Kingsley Secretary General (Ekwedashike) will ensure that
smooth operation of OZOPOLFs secretariat coordinating activities and ensuring that messages
reaches every corner of Imo state & Diaspora.
With this September convocation inauguration, OZOPOLF has demonstrated its readiness to
take the lead in Imo state socio-political landscape by building a strong foundation to its dream
while remaining committed to its core values of equity, fairness and inclusive governance to
make a positive impact in the lives of Imo state citizens.
In conclusion, the leader also announced the opening of OZOPOLF new branches in diaspora through our brothers and sisters in New York, Houston, Paris France and Uk, all scheduled for inauguration in January, 2025.