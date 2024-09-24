WANTED PERSON

Ekwueme Emmanuel Chinonso.

This is to inform the general public that this person whose photograph appear above is being wanted by the police and the general public for his numerous homosexual indictment and involvement across the country.

He is being wanted for allegedly involved in the arrest at Clandestine night club on the 26th December 2015 at Kano where three people were killed.

Ekwueme Emmanuel Chinonso.

He is also wanted for being involved in the arrest at Kelly Ann Hotel Event center in Egbeda area of Lagos in October 2021 from where he escaped from the police.

Since then, nobody has known his whereabout.

Anybody who has useful information about him should report immediately so that he will come and answer his charges.

Sign.