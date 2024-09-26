Obiangwu Community Salute Diala

. .As They Present Royal Gift

The country home of Eze-elect James Diala of Umuwaoma Obiangwu in Ngor Okpala LGA witnessed a mamoth crowd yesterday 24th September when the Umuezuo Umuopara Obiangwu paid the Eze-elect a traditional visit.

Spectacular about the visit was the presentation of a moulded eagle. While presenting the eagle to the would be trado ruler, the leader of the delegation, Ambrose Nkwocha, said God created the eagle as a sign of royalty. He said they used the eagle to recognise Diala as he mounts his royal leadership throne Nkwocha said that Umuezuo is a branch of Umuwaoma, the head of Obiangwu clan which is the royal seat of Obiangwu. He added that the eagle apart from signifying royalty, is a sign of peace.

Responding Diala said he was shocked to the marrow that his people have such immense love and regards for him. He said he was short of words because his eyes are still being kept on the sparrow. Diala invoked the spirits of his ancestors inviting them to join in the blessings emanating from the royal gift.

While thanking them, he told them he was still looking on Jehovah who will safely deliver the ark of the covenant where it rightly belongs. Among the dignitaries that witnessed the occasion was Chief Bernard Diala the patriarch of the Diala dynasty, Mayor Longinus Mgbemere, Nwauzoma Nkwocha, ndi oji ofo etc.