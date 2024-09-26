Imo State Legislature Okays Esile’s Motion On Revival Of Orientation Agency

•As Onuimo Member Highlights Its Benefits

By Onyekachi Eze

The members of the Imo State House of Assembly have given a nod to a motion seeking for the reactivation of the Imo State Orientation Agency.

This was contained in a motion brought at the Plenary session of the House on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, by the Lawmaker representing Onuimo State Constituency, Hon Uba James Esile.

Esile in his submission prayed that the agency responsible for the adequate public enlightenment in the State be revived.

He cited that the Orientation agency is known for the authentic information dissemination of all government activities, programs and other relevant information as it affects the citizens.

Also, he added that, absence of a functional orientation agency may not have been a wise idea, especially given that the administration of governor Hope Uzodimma has left no stone unturned in ensuring a good governance to Ndi Imo since assumption of office in 2020 till date.

The Onuimo Parliamentarian argued that, it is the work of the agency to enlighten Imolites across the 27 Council areas on the government activities and policies.

Hon Esile suggested that through the agency, all the numerous developmental strides of the 3R administration led by governor Uzodimma will be duly communicated to Imolites living in both the rural and urban settings.

He enthused, “The revival of the State Orientation Agency will enthrone back civic responsibility and bring government closer to the people through proper information and dissemination of the 3R’s activities in developing the State.”

According to Hon James Esile, proper information dissemination on the policies of government will create an atmosphere of peace and inclusiveness that will in turn bring a positive view of the State Government policies before the citizens.

Further buttressing on the benefits of the motion, he opined that the agency if revived has great roles to play mostly in re-awakening the consciousness of imbibing the habit and upholding cultural norms and values of the Igbo tradition as it regards to respect for life, abstaining from drug abuse and cultism.

Prayers of the motion further reads, “Whereas the Shared Prosperity Government of Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma has done so much for Imolites which is obvious to the public.

“Noting that the infrastructural development and human capital development of the 3R Government of our dear Governor should be properly communicated to Imolites mostly the rural dwellers.

“Aware that proper information dissemination of the positive impacts of the Government of Sen. Hope Uzodimma will create an atmosphere of much peace and inclusivity which will in turn bring a positive reorientation of the people of Imo State.

“Further aware that reorientation of Imo citizens cut across all spheres of life, in areas of drug abuse, civic responsibility etc which will create a positive impact to Imolites mostly the youths”.

After the Members contributions, the House resolved to urge the governor to mandate the State Ministry of Information, to urgently revive the State Orientation Agency and put it to use immediately for proper information dissemination of the 3R activities and other issues of positive impact to the citizens.