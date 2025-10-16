ORLU ELDERS COUNCIL JOINS CALLS FOR NNAMDI KANU’S RELEASE

The Orlu Elders Council has unequivocally joins the growing chorus of voices demanding the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who remains in detention despite court orders granting his release.

In a statement signed by Prof Francis Dike (SAN), Prof Awuzie and Prof Protus, Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary, respectively,

In solidarity with the human rights community, particularly the organizers of the protest initiated by Omoyele Sowore, a distinguished human rights activist, we call upon all Nigerians who share our concerns about Kanu’s detention to join the protest and peacefully demand his release.

The Orlu Elders Council wholeheartedly endorses the protest and encourages participants to maintain a peaceful and non-violent demeanor, consistent with the principles of democracy and the rule of law. This approach, we firmly believe, will amplify their voices and underscore the legitimacy of their demands.

The Orlu Elders Council stands in solidarity with Ohanaeze Ndigbo and all individuals and groups peacefully advocating for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release, guided by the principle that an injury to one is an injury to all