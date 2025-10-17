Etiti Omuma Community Honours Son, Clifford Okoro With “Ozuomee” Chieftaincy Title

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently satisfied by his selfless contributions to the development of the Community, the Traditional Ruler, Cabinet members and the entire People of Etiti Omuma Autonomous Community, in Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, have recognized one of her illustrious sons, Sir Clifford Kelechi Okoro with “Ozuomee of Omuma” Chieftaincy title.

It was atmosphere of love, eulogies and exchange of love at the palace of HRH Eze Godspower O.B Okaforanyanwu, the Igwe 4th of Etiti Omuma Community on Friday, October 10, 2025 as Sir Clifford Okoro was conferred with the chieftaincy rank.

Eze Okaforanyanwu while conducting the traditional ritual remarked that Chief Clifford Okoro has lived up to expectations in moral and character.

He added that a Chieftaincy title is a respected position reserved for people of proven integrity which Chief Okoro is duly qualified for.

The Monarch further expressed delight that in Etiti Omuma Autonomous Community and beyond, Okoro has paid his dues diligently especially by his numerous ideas, suggestions, opinions and contributions towards the growth and development of the community.

To that effect, Eze Okaforanyanwu enjoined the natives to always live upright, adding that for the community to have decided to bequeath Ozuomee Chieftaincy award on Chief Okoro speaks volume of his exemplary leadership which he embodies.

Other Community Members of Etiti Omuma present did not differ on the Eze’s assertions of Chief Clifford Okoro; his philanthropic dispositions and kind heart.

Most of them were overjoyed that the Community finally chose to reward all the good deeds of Okoro in the Community which boarders on oneness, unity of purpose and the spirit of communal co-existence.

Reacting, Chief Clifford Okoro thanked Eze Okaforanyanwu and his Cabinet Members for honouring him.

He promised that whatever may have ignited the zeal to confer him with the title, he will hold on to it, especially in the service of God and humanity.

In a special note, he seized the opportunity to call on all of them to continue to pray and support the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma to thrive in all the set goals of making Imo State better, adding that he is a son of the soil whom they are all proud of.

To his family, Omuma kinsmen, friends and well wishers present, he acknowledged their solidarity to him.

The recipient, Sir Clifford Okoro is the Director General, Imo State Bureau for Public Procurement and Price Intelligence, BPPPI.